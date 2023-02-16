JUST IN: John Fetterman Checks Himself into Hospital for Clinical Depression, Gisele Tweets She’s ‘So Proud’ He’s Getting Help

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) checked himself into Walter Reed Hospital Wednesday evening to seek treatment for clinical depression.

The announcement came from a statement released on Thursday by Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression,” wrote Jentleson. “While John has experienced depression on and off throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks.”

The statement added that the senator had been evaluated on Monday by the Attending Physician of the Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan, and he had “recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed.” Fetterman agreed and is now “receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.”

“After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself.”

JUST IN: Chief of Staff to @JohnFetterman says the senator “checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks” pic.twitter.com/q2UdLEuCHU — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 16, 2023

Fetterman suffered a stroke during his Senate race against Dr. Mehmet Oz last year, and took significant time off the campaign trail to recover. He needed certain accommodations during his debate with Oz and for his work in the Senate, including closed captioning devices that assist with his difficulties processing verbal speech.

Earlier this month, Fetterman was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded. Tests ruled out another stroke or cardiac event, and he was kept in the hospital overnight for observation.

Gisele Fetterman, the senator’s wife, tweeted Jentleson’s statement along with her own comments voicing her support for her husband and asking for privacy for their family.

“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs.”

“This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first. Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone,” she added in a second tweet along with a heart emoji.

After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John. I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs. pic.twitter.com/SfuwWTSUcG — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 16, 2023

This is a difficult time for our family, so please respect our privacy. For us, the kids come first. Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone.❤️ — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 16, 2023

