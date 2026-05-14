Fox’s Peter Doocy Reports on ‘Heated And Physical Clashes’ Between Trump’s Secret Service and Chinese Police

Fox News’s Peter Doocy reported on tensions Thursday between the U.S. Secret Service and the Chinese police during President Donald Trump’s high-stakes visit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“Xi told President Trump that he is not selling weapons to Iran on the heels of this Washington Post report suggesting the Chinese are using the Iran war to undermine the U.S. on the world stage,” Doocy said. He added that the two leaders have had “some very frank conversations” about Taiwan as well as Iran.

“It’s worth pointing out that there have been some heated and physical clashes between the Secret Service and the Chinese police at basically the backdoors of these events, including one very physical standoff where a Secret Service officer was being prevented from taking his weapon in as part of the protective detail, but things have all been ironed out and as far as we know, the schedule has not been changed because of that,” Doocy said.

Host Martha MacCallum added, “It’s a tense meeting, I think that’s pretty clear.”

The New York Post added more details about the Secret Service incident that occurred at the Temple of Heaven.

“Chinese officials refused to admit a Secret Service agent accompanying the presidential press pool into the secure area because the agent was carrying a firearm — standard practice for the protective agency,” The Post reported.

“The Chinese version of a Mexican standoff ensued, with the press pool and American delegation refusing to move forward without the agent and Beijing officials determined to take his sidearm. After a 30-minute delay and many arguments, another Secret Service agent who had already been cleared to proceed was summoned to escort reporters inside while the first agent stayed behind,” the report said.

Earlier, The Post reported that “an aggressive Chinese press pack charged into Trump’s morning bilateral meeting with Xi, knocking down and then stepping on a White House advance team member.”

“The aide was bruised and shaken, though not seriously injured, and the incident caused her colleagues to loudly protest the Chinese media’s behavior,” the report said.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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