JUST IN: John Fetterman Hospitalized, Kept Overnight for Observation After Feeling ‘Lightheaded’

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman (D) — who suffered a stroke while running for office — had an overnight stay at the hospital after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic event.

Joe Calvello, Fetterman’s communications director, confirmed the development in a media statement, saying “Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded. He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital. Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation.”

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family,” Calvello concluded. “We will provide more information when we have it.”

Fetterman’s health has been a recurring subject of media intrigue ever since he suffered a stroke as he competed with Dr. Mehmet Oz to succeed outgoing Senator Pat Toomey.

He spent months in recovery before returning to the campaign trail, though the stroke left him with auditory processing issues and difficulties in his ability to speak. These issues came into full display during Fetterman’s shaky debate performance against Oz raised questions about his capacity to hold the job.

