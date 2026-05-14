‘F*ck You, You Go!’ Joe Rogan Sounds Off on Call to Bring Back the Draft

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Joe Rogan sounded off Thursday about tech company Palantir calling on the federal government to bring back the military draft for Americans.

“These motherf*ckers are talking about drafting people!” Rogan exclaimed to guest Marcus King of The Marcus King Band.

“I was listening to the Tim Dillon Show and he said that — see if this is true — that Palantir thinks we should re-introduce conscription. That kids should start getting drafted again into the military and we should have mandatory military experience for kids,” Rogan said.

Palantir Technologies and CEO Alex Karp released a 22-point manifesto in April, arguing that national service should be mandatory. “The call comes amid Palantir’s push for AI-powered weaponry and closer ties between Silicon Valley and the U.S. defense sector,” Fortune reported.

“I don’t understand why anybody would wanna support that,” Rogan continued. “That sounds crazy. Especially after this Iran war where everybody’s like, ‘Why the f*ck are we in Iran?’ And if you signed up for that? That sounds nuts.”

After staffers provided Rogan with an article about Palantir’s public call for conscription, the host continued, “Why the fuck would a tech company be saying that we need to move toward a universal national military service? How about, f*ck you? How about, f*ck you, you go,” Rogan said. “Cause you know none of these tech dorks that are running these companies, they’re not doing it. Like, what are you talking about? Throwing meat into the machine. Throwing peoples’ children into these unnecessary wars. F*ck you.”

“It’s scary,” King said.

“It’s very scary. It’s scary that they would — how ’bout let’s figure out a way to use your technology so there’s no more wars? Wouldn’t that be a better goal?” Rogan said. “Instead of getting kids to learn how to go f*cking shoot people they don’t know because someone tells you to? And how many of these — out of all the wars we’ve been in since WWII, is it zero that made sense? I think it’s zero. I don’t think there’s one war that we’ve been in since WWII that makes any f*ckin’ sense at all. And they’re like, ‘The solution is, we need more people to be forced into it.'”

King asked, “I mean, what would a draft look like in today’s culture, with, like, inclusion? Would it be like anybody at 18 years old can be drafted, or just like able-bodied young men?”

“That’s a good question,” Rogan answered. “I’m for people doing whatever they want, but when it comes to, like, combat, you’re gonna draft women? That would be fucking insane. That would be insane. So are you not gonna — are you gonna be sexist? Are you gonna go inclusion and say, ‘everybody has to do it.’ Well, then, that’ll be good for America ’cause most people would say, ‘Get the f*ck outta here. There’s not a chance in hell we’re doing that.'”

Watch the clip above via The Joe Rogan Experience on YouTube.

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