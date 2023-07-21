JUST IN: Judge Rules On Trial Date — Torpedoes Trump Effort To Delay Until After Election

Judge Aileen Cannon has ruled on ex-President Donald Trump’s motion to delay his trial indefinitely — and set a date that frustrates his team’s reported effort to delay the trial until after the election.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team took a sledgehammer to Trump’s motion with a blistering filing last Thursday afternoon, knocking down Team Trump’s reasons for delay point by point.

On Friday morning, Cannon ruled on the trial date, which Trump’s political team has stressed needs to be delayed until after the election so Trump can make the charges “go away.”

From the order:

Following review, it is ORDERED AND ADJUDGED as follows. The Government’s Motion to Continue Trial and Revised Proposed Schedule [ECF No. 34] is GRANTED IN PART for the reasons stated below. The Court finds that the interests of justice served by this continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and Defendants in a speedy trial. 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(A). The Court has considered the factors in 18 U.S.C. § 3161(h)(7)(B) in reaching this determination. Having done so, the Court finds that the period of delay resulting from this Case 9:23-cr-80101-AMC Document 83 Entered on FLSD Docket 07/21/2023 Page 1 of 7 CASE NO. 23-80101-CR-CANNON 2 continuance—i.e., from the date the Motion was filed, June 23, 2023, to the date trial commences—is excludable time under the Speedy Trial Act

Cannon appears to have split the baby, setting the trial date for May 20, 2024:

Calendar call in this matter will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 1:45 p.m. in the Fort Pierce Division. The case is set for Jury Trial in the Fort Pierce Division during the two-week trial period commencing on May 20, 2024. The parties shall adhere to the following pre-trial and trial deadlines and are reminded to comply with the Local Rules in all respects and the instructions in the Court’s Orders Setting Trial [ECF Nos. 28, 55] except as superseded by this Order.

Watch CNN’s report on the breaking news above via CNN News Central.

