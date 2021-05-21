JUST IN: Matt Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend Has Reportedly Agreed to Cooperate with Feds in Sex Trafficking Investigation

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is having a terrible, horrible, very bad month, and it just got worse.

Last Monday, his friend and former “wingman,” former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, pled guilty to 6 criminal charges in a stunning 86-page plea agreement in a federal court in Orlando, Fl. In the agreement, Greenberg admitted to paying for sex with an underage girl, giving her illegal drugs, and also “introduc[ing] the Minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her.

The identity of the other “adult men” involved has been the subject of much speculation, with many political observers openly wondering about Gaetz’s involvement.

Now, Friday, CNN is reporting that Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend — who has not been publicly named in media reports — is cooperating with federal prosecutors regarding the sex trafficking investigation into the congressman.

The ex-girlfriend is a former Capitol Hill staffer who has known Gaetz since 2017. CNN’s Paula Reid pointed out to Jake Tapper that this woman was “seen as a critical witness” because the time period she has known Gaetz “is really critical into the investigation into whether he had sex with an underage girl.”

“Investigators also hope that she can help them understand the relevance that these hundreds of transactions that they have obtained records of, including those that are allegedly payments for sex,” Reid continued, referring to reported records from Venmo and other digital payment applications that showed money being exchanged between Gaetz, Greenberg, and some of the women allegedly involved.

It has not been confirmed if the ex-girlfriend has officially signed a formal cooperation agreement yet. Her attorney declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for the Justice Department, Reid said.

Greenberg’s plea agreement required him to fully cooperate with federal investigators regarding any possible related crimes by any other person, and to turn over any relevant evidence. Reid reported that CNN has learned that Greenberg apparently told investigators that Gaetz did have sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl.

Neither Gaetz nor any other men potentially involved are mentioned by name in the plea agreement, and Gaetz has strongly denied any wrongdoing. Gaetz’s spokesperson has attacked Greenberg’s credibility as an admitted felon and because one of the crimes he committed involved falsely accusing a Seminole County teacher of sexual misconduct with an underage student.

The decision about if and when to file charges “will fall to prosecutors in the public integrity section of the Justice Department,” said Reid, which was expected to “take some time” because they were “still gathering evidence and will have to assess everything that they have gathered to decide whether or not they have enough for an indictment and to bring charges.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

