Attorney for Gaetz Associate Says ‘You’ll Just Have to Wait and See’ When Asked If He Has Info That ‘Could Hurt an Elected Official’

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, and will be cooperating with investigators.

Right now there’s a big question of what information Greenberg might provide with respect to Congressman Matt Gaetz (R- FL).

News broke mere weeks ago that Gaetz is being investigated by the DOJ over “whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him,” the New York Times reported. Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and a spokesperson for the Florida congressman said in a recent statement, “Congressman Gaetz doesn’t seem to be named nor referenced in Mr. Greenberg’s plea. Congressman Gaetz has never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex. Mr. Greenberg has now [agreed to] plead guilty to falsely accusing someone else of sex with a minor. That person was innocent. So is Congressman Gaetz.”

Early last month, Greenberg attorney Fritz Scheller said in remarks to reporters, “I’m sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.”

Scheller took questions from reporters again on Monday, including on the serious charges Greenberg pleaded guilty to and the investigation into Gaetz.

At one point, a reporter asked, “Does your client have information that could harm an elected official?”

“Does my client have information that could hurt an elected official?” Scheller said. “I guess this is just must-see television, you’ll just have to wait and see.”

