Senate President pro tempore Patrick Leahy (D-VT) was hospitalized on Tuesday evening “out of an abundance of caution” after he started feeling ill.

According to CNN, the 80-year-old Leahy was examined in his Senate office by the Capitol Attending Physician, who recommended he be taken to a local hospital for observation. Per Leahy’s Senate colleague, Dick Durbin (D-IL), on CNN’s Situation Room, Leahy’s wife, Marcelle, a nurse, reported that “things are going well” with her husband and “fingers crossed he will be back tomorrow.”

Leahy is the highest-ranking Democrat in the Senate and will play a key role as presiding officer in the upcoming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection in the Capitol. Leahy had just sworn in the full Senate as jurors earlier on Tuesday. The trial, however, is not scheduled to commence until February 9th.

But any extended absence by Leahy could scramble the Senate calculus and the Biden administration agenda since the chamber’s partisan split is evenly divided 50 – 50.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

