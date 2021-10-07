JUST IN: US Nuclear Sub Hit an ‘Underwater Object’ in South China Sea

A United States nuclear submarine struck an “object” while submerged in the South China Sea, the Navy said in a Thursday statement.

Acknowledgement of the Oct. 2 incident involving the Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut came five days after it took place. “The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition,” the Navy said, noting that there were no life-threatening injuries. “USS Connecticut’s nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational.”

Officials said the “extent of damage to the remainder of the submarine” was being assessed, and that the incident “will be investigated.”

Watch above via CNN.

