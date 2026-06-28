Mike Johnson Parrots Trump Warning Of ‘Big Blue States And Crooked Democrat Governors’ Trying To ‘Steal Elections’

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) parroted President Donald Trump during a Fox News interview on Sunday by warning of “crooked” Democrats trying to “steal elections.”

During an interview with Maria Bartiromo for Sunday Morning Futures, Johnson said he met with Trump in the Oval Office last week to encourage the president to sign the housing bill, which he refused to do unless Republican senators passed the SAVE America Act requiring voter I.D.

“The president and I laughed about it in the Oval last week,” Johnson began. “I told him, ‘You know, Mr. President, I don’t have any tattoos, but if I did, it’d say SAVE America on my shoulder!'” Johnson quipped, causing Bartiromo to burst into laughter.

“We passed it three times in the House already. We’re going to pass it again, and this time we’re going the put it on a reconciliation bill,” Johnson said. “And the reason that’s so important, Maria, as you know is, it prevents the necessity of 60 votes in the Senate. The Democrats want no part of this. And, remember, this is very basic stuff. We’re just going to make sure you have to have proof of citizenship to register to vote, and then show an I.D. when you turn out at the ballot box. These are 90-10 public opinion issues and more than 70% of Democrats want to do it, but not in the House and Senate. And, so, we’ve got to go around them.”

Johnson said the House will be back on session Monday for a “big week” of votes, including the new reconciliation bill that will include the SAVE America Act.

“That is awesome!” Bartiromo exclaimed.

Johnson said he was confident that Sen. John Thune (R-SD) will successfully move the bill through the Senate.

“Election integrity is critical, it’s central,” Johnson said. “You know, we talk about preserving the Republic. You’ve got to have free and fair elections in order to do that, and we can’t allow big blue states and crooked Democrat governors to try to steal elections away from us.”

“Well, Mr. Speaker, we appreciate your integrity,” Bartiromo said.

A Politico poll from May showed “that while many Americans support some core provisions of the SAVE America Act — such as requiring documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote — that support is not overwhelming.”

“Asked about the bill overall — by name, but without providing information on what’s included — just 37 percent of Americans said they support it, and 21 percent oppose it. A larger share, 42 percent, say they neither support nor oppose the SAVE America Act, or are unsure,” the report said.

Watch the clip above via Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

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