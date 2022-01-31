Kamala Harris Drove Within Yards of DNC Pipe Bomb On January 6: Report

A new report reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris was in disconcertingly close proximity to the pipe bomb that was planted outside the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters on January 6.

Reports have recently noted that Harris, who was vice president-elect at the time, was evacuated from the DNC a year ago after the bomb was discovered by a bench outside the building. On Monday, CNN released new details describing how close Harris got to the bomb before it was found and neutralized.

Multiple sources tell the network that Harris was yards away from the explosive when she and her motorcade arrived at the DNC. The future vice president wound up staying at the building for 2 hours before she was evacuated through an alternate route.

CNN’s Whitney Wild explained that “clearly something was missed” when the Secret Service ran a security sweep of the area before Harris’ arrival. The development raises further questions about the security gaps in Washington that day, which have remained in public focus because of how they factored into the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Despite all of the arrests and prosecutions against the January 6th Capitol rioters over the past year, the FBI has yet to announce the arrest of the suspect who planted the DNC bomb and the bomb outside of the Republican National Committee. Steven D’Antuono, assistant director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, has emphasized that the bombs were viable and that the agency is still attempting to identify the suspect.

Watch above, via CNN.

