Kamala Harris Was Reportedly Evacuated from DNC HQ Due to Pipe Bomb on Jan. 6: ‘This Is Really Stunning’

Two weeks before being sworn in as vice president, Kamala Harris was evacuated from the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee after a pipe bomb was discovered outside, according to Politico.

The perpetrator, who has yet to be identified, also left a pipe bomb outside the Republican National Committee headquarters. That person was captured by surveillance footage planting the explosive devices on the night of Jan. 5, 2021. A day later, Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.

Politico reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan informed MNSBC viewers of the development on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the Capitol attack.

“We’ve learned from four sources,” she said, “including one former law enforcement official, as well as a current White House official, that on Jan. 6 at about 1:15 P.M., then Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was in the DNC and was evacuated because of the bomb threat. This is really stunning. This means that the vice president-elect was inside a building with a bomb directly outside.”

Woodruff Swan added that the news “raises major questions about the level of security, the level of protection that she received on that day.”

Harris was evacuated from the DNC seven minutes after authorities began investigating the bomb, according to Politico. The then-vice president-elect is only described as a “protectee” in Capitol Police documents given to Politico.

The FBI noted that both pipe bombs were “viable” and could have been detonated with potentially deadly consequences.

Previous reports inaccurately stated that Harris was at the Capitol when it was being stormed by Trump supporters that day. Harris had been at the Capitol for an intelligence briefing on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, but left and did not return until the riot ended.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com