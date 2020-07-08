In a wide-ranging and mercurial interview with Forbes, rap impresario/celebrity attention hog Kanye West announced that he was no longer supporting President Donald Trump, but appeared to double down on his “presidential bid” for 2020 that no rational person takes seriously.

You can listen to the entire interview here, but Forbes presented the highlights in a convenient bullet-point form that is aggregated here for your ease and infotainment pleasure:

– That he’s running for president in 2020 under a new banner—the Birthday Party—with guidance from Elon Musk and an obscure vice presidential candidate he’s already chosen. “Like anything I’ve ever done in my life,” says West, “I’m doing to win.”

– That he no longer supports President Trump. “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.”

– That he’s ok with siphoning off Black votes from the Democratic nominee, thus helping Trump. “I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”

West also revealed that he has never voted in his life and, per Forbes, that he “envisions a White House organizational model based on the secret country of Wakanda in Black Panther.”

In an attempt to confirm any campaign plans, Mediaite tried to reach out to his campaign and found that there is no campaign office to reach out to, which suggests that this presidential run isn’t real and just a naked attempt for attention. A cynic may wonder if Kanye has new music soon to be released to which this brings free media coverage and promotion.

Kanye West is known for dramatic mood swings, and so it’s not clear as of this time of publishing if he actually no longer supports President Trump, or if he will return to wearing the “red hat.”

