Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Out GOP For Not Condemning Daily Wire Host’s Comments on ‘Eradicating’ Transgenderism

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called out Republican leaders for not condemning a Daily Wire host’s comments on the trans community.

During the Friday press briefing, Jean-Pierre set time aside to address the comments made at CPAC by Daily Wire pundit Michael Knowles last week.

“One thing that I wanted to share or speak to this afternoon is basically what we have seen this past couple of weeks. So I just wanna take a step back a moment and really call out the shameful, hateful and dangerous attacks that we have been seeing on the LGBTQI community,” Jean-Pierre said.

“It started with a speaker at a conservative conference calling for the eradication of transgender people. Language that not a single national Republican leader has condemned,” she noted.

Jean-Pierre said lawmakers in Iowa and Tennessee were initiating legislation to “attack” gay marriage, and called out a bill in Florida she said would “give the state the right to remove kids from their parents just because that kid is transgender.”

“Just think about a kid who’s sitting at home in this community who’s listening and hearing elected officials talking about how they want to take away their rights, or how they want to even threaten their parents with felony charges for seeking healthcare for their children,” Jean-Pierre said.

The clip was later tweeted by Knowles himself, who accused the press secretary of “lying” because she described his comments as a call to eradicate trans people, and not transgenderism as an ideology.

.@PressSec, why are you lying about what I said? pic.twitter.com/xxhCeoPRHA — Michael Knowles, falsehood eradicator (@michaeljknowles) March 10, 2023

At last week’s CPAC conference, Knowles speech focused on shifts in culture and issues of gender, and said “transgenderism must be eradicated from public life.”

“There can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism. It is all or nothing,” Knowles said in comments that have sparked a backlash.

“If transgenderism is true, if men really can become women, then it’s true for everybody of all ages. If transgenderism is false, as it is, if men really can’t become women, as they cannot, then it’s false for everybody too. And if it’s false, then we should not indulge it. Especially since that indulgence requires taking away the rights and customs of so many people,” Knowles added.

“If it is false, then for the good of society and especially for the good of the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely. The whole preposterous ideology at every level,” he concluded.

Watch above via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com