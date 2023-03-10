‘No, No, No’: Charlie Kirk Shuts Down Supporter Who Insists on Boycotting All the ‘Rigged’ Elections

Right-wing podcaster and pro-Trump organizer Charlie Kirk defended the “civic process” during a Q&A this week on his TPUSA Live Free Tour.

During the event, a self-proclaimed fan and listener thanked Kirk for continuing to deny the 2020 election was legitimate. As a result, he said, he has told all of his family and friends they must boycott the democratic process. Kirk quickly shut down that idea and made the case for the importance of voting, while still maintaining the system is rigged.

“I listen to your show all the time. And I want to thank you for standing up against the woke Democrat mafia here in Chicago. It’s so important and for saying the truth that the 2016 election was rigged. It was stolen. And that is why,” the Kirk fan began.

“Twenty, 2020. You said 16,” Kirk jumped in, correcting the questioner.

After a quick back and forth, the fan continued, “I’m so nervous, Charlie. I’m so excited to speak to you. So sorry.”

“I like 2016,” Kirk added.

“Yes, the 2020 election was rigged. It was stolen. It was. Yes. No, it was stolen. Right. And I want to thank you for standing up for that,” continues the questioner, adding:

And that’s why when when when the 2022 elections came around, I told all of my friends and family, I said, there’s only one way to stop this woke Democrat mafia, and that is to boycott these elections because they’re never going to hear us if we don’t really stop from participating in their lives. It’s a farce. It’s a farce. And why should we participate? You said it yourself. Why should we participate?

“No, no, no,” Kirk said. “Let me tell you why. So I love the energy. You buttered me up perfectly, right? But I got to disagree. It is not rational to stop engaging in the civic process that decides who is in charge.”

“But, it’s rigged!” the questioner yells.

“Hold on. Just one second, even if it is rigged. Okay. Even if it is rigged, going through a tradition of voting at least opens an opportunity, a chance, a micron that you actually might still be able to have representative government. What you are doing, respectfully, is a guarantee that you’ll never have a voice,” Kirk concludes.

Watch the clip above.

