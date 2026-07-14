House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told reporters he couldn’t answer questions about the fatal shooting in Maine involving ICE because he worked “22 hours” and had yet to be briefed on the incident.

The motorist was killed Monday in a car, just south of Portland. The death marks the second time in a week Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were blamed for a fatal shooting.

ICE agents claimed the Maine victim, who has been identified as a Colombian native, had emerged from an address they had been surveilling and tried to flee, prompting an officer who was “fearing for public safety” to open fire.

The agents were reportedly not wearing body cams, prompting a reporter to ask Johnson during a briefing Tuesday about the issue.

Q: The ICE agents who killed a person in Maine yesterday were reportedly not using body cameras. That’s despite DHS officials coming to Congress and repeatedly saying they want to expand body cam usage. Does there need to be accountability? MIKE JOHNSON: Uh, I don’t know… pic.twitter.com/pGL2340Sru — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2026

“I don’t know anything about this event, OK? I was a little busy yesterday. So I’m going to reserve judgment. I know there was a tragic shooting and I’m not going to comment on it because I don’t know,” he said.

“You guys can mock me for not knowing that. I worked about 22 hours in the last few days and I did not get the briefing on that. I will this morning,” he added.

The fatal shooting in Maine is also second time ICE has claimed, without providing evidence, that a victim was using their vehicle as a weapon.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed July 7 while driving a van in Houston after agents tried to pull him over.

The agents were apparently targeting someone else when Salgado Araujo was shot.

Johnson made his comments just days after the shocking death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, who died unexpectedly late Saturday after what preliminary reports said was an aortic dissection.

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