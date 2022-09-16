Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps at Fox News Reporter Over Migrants: ‘I Literally Just Answered That Question’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lost her cool with Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich during Friday’s press briefing regarding DHS help in responding to the migrant crisis.

Heinrich specifically asked about a proposed DHS plan that was turned down by the White House, to mitigate the border crisis by rerouting migrants across the country including the northern border with Canada.

“Why would the president turn down a DHS plan then to move migrants to the Northern border, to relieve some of the crowding at the Southern border?” Heinrich asked.

“I just — I was just asked about this question. That’s been already asked and answered. I literally just answered that question,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“I didn’t understand what your answer was. Did he turn down a plan or –” Heinrich pressed.

“When this is over, you can look at the transcript and take a look,” Jean-Pierre replied.

“So you won’t clarify?” Heinrich asked.

“Literally, Jackie, I just answered that question,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre continued on to highlight the Republicans who had been “playing games” and using peoples lives as “political pawns,” by voting down record funding for the DHS.

Although Heinrich asked specifically about DHS’s proposal to move migrants to the northern border, Jean-Pierre had already answered several questions regarding DHS’s involvement in the crisis.

Jean-Pierre mentioned that the DHS had been funneling support to cities like El Paso and those with an influx of immigrants but did not share any updates on specific plans.

When asked earlier during the press conference about the possibility of moving migrants to other parts of the country, Jean-Pierre said she didn’t have any new updates regarding transportation but highlighted the need to update the outdated immigration policy.

