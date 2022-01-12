Kevin McCarthy Says He Won’t Speak With Jan. 6 Committee Despite Request, Cites ‘Abuse of Power’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced Wednesday evening that he will not meet with members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In a letter to McCarthy earlier in the day, the committee asked him to voluntarily speak with the panel about what transpired that day.

The letter stated:

We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics, including your conversations with President Trump before, during and after the violent January 6th attack. You have acknowledged speaking directly with the former President while the violence was underway on January 6th. And you summarized your conclusions regarding President Trump’s conduct on January 6th in a speech you made January 13th on the House floor.

The letter quoted McCarthy, who a week after the riot stated, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.”

McCarthy issued his response on Wednesday, which was shared on Twitter by CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

McCarthy stated, “As a representative & the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward.”

McCarthy was reportedly in contact with Trump as the Capitol riot unfolded. According to one Republican House member, McCarthy asked Trump to call off the attackers.

“Well, Kevin, I guess they are just more concerned about this election than you are,” Trump reportedly replied.

