‘Kill. Me. Now’: Texas Proposal to Call Slavery ‘Involuntary Relocation’ in Second Grade Classes Shocks Twitter

By Natalie KorachJul 1st, 2022, 11:56 am
 
Texas Elementary School

(Photo by Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)

Social media erupted in response to a group of Texas educators’ proposal to the State Board of Education’s search to update the public school curriculum, suggesting “involuntary relocation” be used to refer to slavery during second-grade social studies.

According to the Texas Tribune, the board has rejected this proposal unanimously and “directed the work group to revisit that specific language,” said Keven Ellis, chair of the Texas State Board of Education in a statement.

The Texas Board of Education was fielding proposals in order to develop a new elementary school social studies curriculum, an updating process that occurs once every 10 years. The group of nine educators submitted their proposal in response to the Board of Education’s call to advise the agency on restructuring their curriculum. The group consists of teachers, social studies specialists, and a university professor.

In a statement posted to Twitter from the Texas Education Agency, they confirmed that the Board was not receptive to the group’s proposal, providing feedback “indicating that the working group needed to change the language related to ‘involuntary relocation.'”

The feedback to the proposal was given in a meeting in Austin on June 15th, which lasted over 13 hours. According to the Texas Tribune, the Texas Board of Education will have a final vote over the updated curriculum in November of this year.

This news comes as Texas’s education curriculum has been embroiled in controversy, over how American history should be taught in elementary schools across the state. Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) signed a bill into law last year, prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 public schools within the state.

Many took to Twitter, expressing their outrage at the suggestion to refer to slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’, adding to the backlash to the proposal.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: