Kinzinger Goes There With Matt Gaetz: You Should Stay Away from ‘Aging Well’ Tweets

Rep Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) revived their feud on Twitter Tuesday night as Kinzinger alluded to Gaetz’s ongoing sex scandal.

In February Kinzinger criticized Gaetz on his comments saying his wing of the GOP has the votes to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

No we voted. You were just wrong by like, a huuuuuge margin. https://t.co/2iwjlxpB3J — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 4, 2021

Cheney now faces a vote to remove her from House GOP leadership on Wednesday that is expected to succeed. This is happening after Cheney’s outspoken criticism of Trump and election fraud conspiracies.

In light of this news, Gaetz quote tweeted Kinzinger’s February comments saying, “Tweets that don’t age well.”

Kinzinger pushed back at Gaetz, “I’d stay away from ‘aging well’ tweets.”

I’d stay away from “aging well” tweets — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 12, 2021

Kinzinger has taken many shots at Gaetz recently over his involvement in the America First Caucus and his scandal, even calling on him to resign.

