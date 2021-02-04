A Republican congressman is questioning whether his party is “broken” after a Wednesday night meeting in which QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) received a great show of support from her colleagues.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tore into his party for supporting Taylor Greene, and bashed the vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role in the caucus.

“Liz committed no sin except to vote her conscience,” Kinzinger said. “Who’s the one that put everybody in our party in an awkward position on impeachment? It wasn’t Liz Cheney. It wasn’t me. It was Donald Trump.”

Ultimately, the caucus voted to keep Cheney in her top role — despite predictions from far-right members like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who claimed that the votes were there to oust Cheney. Kinzinger mocked the Florida congressman for his errant forecast.

“Boy, last night, I’ll tell you what, the people that claim they had the votes to remove her are embarrassed today,” Kinzinger said. “Your Matt Gaetzes, and [others]. To have stood up and even defended Marjorie Taylor Greene, I thought for sure she’d lose her committees. I’m kind of still bewildered about why there was no change whatsoever. Are we really that broken as a party that we can’t even take a stand on something like that? I don’t know.”

Kinzinger went on to call out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and called on him to break from Trump for the sake of the GOP.

“He needs to stand for truth, and he needs to recognize that this party, the future is not going down to Mar-a-Lago and being with Donald Trump,” Kinzinger said. “He’s going to be our leader. I’ll support him as a leader. But I think if they’re going to go after Liz Cheney, I think Kevin McCarthy has to think about leadership, and how to lead this caucus going forward. Especially because she got defended last night by 145 of us.”

Watch above, via CNN.

