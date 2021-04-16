comScore Adam Kinzinger Blasts 'America First' Caucus as 'White Supremacy Caucus'

GOP Rep. Kinzinger Blasts ‘America First’ Caucus as ‘White Supremacy Caucus: Anyone Who Joins Should ‘Have Their Committees Stripped’

Apr 16th, 2021

Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) took to Twitter Friday to blast the newly formed America First Caucus, dubbing them “the white supremacy caucus.”

The right-wing America First Caucus is organizing around “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” They claim they are carrying out the legacy of former President Donald Trump.

The group received indirect criticism from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for “nativist dog whistles.”

Kinzinger torched the group on Twitter saying he was “completely disgusted” and called for GOP members that join it to be stripped of their committees.


The group, reportedly formed by conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) (who recently spoke at a white nationalist conference), has been recruiting others like Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Greene was stripped of her Education and Budget Committee assignments in February over her peddling of violent language and conspiracy theories. Kinzinger was one of 11 House Republicans that voted with Democrats.

Kinzinger continued by mocking Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for joining the “white supremacy caucus.”

