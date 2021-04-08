One of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) Republican colleagues has had enough, tweeting that the embattled Florida Congressman “needs to resign” after news broke that reportedly showed financial connections between Gaetz and indicted former Seminole County (Florida) Tax Collector Joel Greenberg and women they allegedly paid for sex.

Earlier Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that Gaetz reportedly sent Greenberg $900 through payment app Venmo to Greenberg, who then paid three young women payments that totaled that amount.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tweeted the story with a blunt and simple comment, “Matt Gaetz needs to resign.”

Kinzinger has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, which has often put him at odds with Gaetz, one of Trump’s most vocal defenders. Kinzinger was the first House Republican to call for Trump’s removal from office under the 25th Amendment after the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and was one of ten GOP House members to vote for Trump’s second impeachment.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]