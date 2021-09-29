Kristi Noem Calls Report of Affair With Corey Lewandowski ‘Garbage and a Disgusting Lie’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem publicly denied a conservative website’s report that she’s having an affair with Corey Lewandowski.

A piece in American Greatness reads that “multiple sources” said the governor and the longtime Trump aide have been having an affair for several months. It dropped the same day Politico reported on a Trump donor accusing Lewandowski of sexual harassment.

Lewandowski has been advising Noem, the Washington Post reports.

The governor issued a statement on Twitter saying, “These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie.”

“These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” she continued. “I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work.”

A former Noem adviser told the Washington Examiner, “I think it’s outrageous that she continues to affiliate herself with Corey Lewandowski, but unequivocally, there’s no evidence that she stepped out of the marriage. It’s just an outrageous lie.”

“Under no circumstances would I say that she stepped out on the marriage,” Maggie Seidel added.

News broke in the past day that the attorney general of South Dakota is looking into a meeting Noem had with a state official days after the Appraiser Certification Program rejected her daughter Kassidy’s application to be a certified real estate appraiser.

Noem addressed that controversy as well in a Twitter statement, denying she “asked for special treatment” for her daughter.

