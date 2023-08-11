‘Kudos! Great Interview!’ MSNBC Stars Praise ‘Tough’ Fox News Anchor For Brutal Callout of GOP Rep Over Hunter Biden Case

MSNBC personalities praised Fox News anchor Gillian Turner for her brutal real-time call-out of a guest’s false claim about the investigation into Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden’s alleged involvement.

The Hunter Biden probe is in the news this week because Kentucky Republican Congressman and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer has released a memo that contains financial statements, snippets from testimony by former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer, and even a photograph — but as fact-checkers and Comer himself have also pointed out, no evidence against the president.

In an instantly-viral moment, Turner interrupted Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) when he said the House Oversight Committee has “never claimed that we have direct money going to the president” to point out that they’ve done so often, and on Fox News programs to boot.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough and NBC News analyst Jackie Alemany praised Turner for the interview and slammed the committee’s investigation:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: But but here’s here’s a congressman from New York that needs to give me a call the next time he thinks he wants to go on an interview. Play the tape. (CLIP) JOE SCARBOROUGH: And then at the end of the clip, Gillian Turner there, who is tough, Gillian Turner, said, “Okay, again we just have to tell our viewers that they actually have claimed a direct line from from Hunter Biden in these deals, to Joe Biden. But actually, the problem he had was he’s on a committee where they’re lying. He actually went on TV and told the truth and it was sort of crossways with Jordan and Comer. But that is what they keep trying to claim, right. That somehow Joe Biden, doddering Joe Biden, who they say can’t even think straight, is somehow the criminal mastermind of some international money ring. JACKIE ALEMANY: I mean, kudos to Gillian Turner on Fox! JOE SCARBOROUGH: Oh! Great! Great interview! JACKIE ALEMANY: Fact-checkig him in real time, because she’s absolutely right! Comer And everyone on that committee has said several times they have made these unsubstantiated claims and been unable to find the evidence to prove it, that there is a direct link between Hunter Biden and his business affairs and Joe Biden. There is no such thing. They haven’t found anything. And now Comer is moving the goalposts because they know that if they do need to impeach Joe Biden there, there is no smoking gun, at least not yet. He’s now says he’s going to subpoena Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. We’ll see how far that goes.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

