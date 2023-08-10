Fox Anchor Calls Out Republican After He Says GOP Doesn’t Allege Biden Took ‘Direct Money’: ‘That Is Precisely The Claim’ Comer Made

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner and Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) discussed recent GOP-led allegations against the Biden family Thursday and Turner called out Langworthy for inconsistency in terms of what exactly he and his colleagues are alleging. At one point in the interview, Langworthy claimed House Republicans are not claiming President Joe Biden directly took money from overseas – a point which Turner pressed him on as top House Republicans have said just that.

“Democrats have pointed out, Byron York in studio with me last hour pointed out, that despite nearly two years now of an investigation into the president’s son, while you have certainly unearthed a trove of evidence that the committee says proves the president’s association there has not been produced a smoking gun, clear cut, undeniable proof of the president’s involvement with his son’s foreign business deals. What do you say to that?” Turner asked.

“Well, we’ve never claimed that we have direct money going to the president, but many members of his family have received money from foreign governments,” Langworhty replied, adding:

And this is something that is very important for the American people to know. We have been at this for two years. We’ve with the House Oversight Committee, we didn’t take the majority as Republicans until January of this year. This investigation has been going on now for eight months and we have accomplished more in eight months then than it’s taken some entities years to achieve. The banking records speak for themselves. I mean, no one does business like this unless you’re up to no good where you’re creating 20 different shell companies swirling the money around as it comes in from foreign entities and then transferring out to family members.

Turner cut in and said, “I want to just follow up with you sir, a moment ago, which is you said we never claimed that any money was funneled directly to the president. That is precisely the claim that the chairman of your committee, James Comer and also Jim Jordan, have made many times on public record. Here on this network.”

“We are now putting an investigation together, laying out the facts between, on the business dealings of this family,” Langworthy replied, dodging the question.

“We are going to continue this investigation. I believe an impeachment inquiry would give us more tools to get the job done,” he said, adding:

But I think the speaker of the House has been very methodical, as has the chairman of our committee, have been very methodical in the way they’ve laid this out, that we’re presenting the facts as we get them. That’s why this is the third memo of financial documents that has been released this week. And we have kept the American public up to speed of the work of this committee.

After Langworthy laid out some additional details regarding the Oversight Committee’s work, Turner concluded by saying, “Congressman, got to leave it there. Got to clarify again that the chairman of your committee and multiple colleagues of yours have made that direct claim that money has been funneled to the president or that he has profited directly off of his son’s foreign business deals. We got to leave it there. Thank you so much for taking time with us today.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com