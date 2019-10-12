Kurdish Military Chief To US ISIS Envoy: ‘You Are Leaving Us To Be Slaughtered’

Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces General Mazloum Kobani Abdi told a U.S. envoy that the United States is “leaving us to be slaughtered” after President Donald Trump abandoned the Kurds and allowed the Turkish military to begin attacking Northern Syria.

According to a readout that CNN has obtained, Mazloum excoriated U.S. Envoy William Roebuck over the decision to pull out of the region, in a meeting on Thursday:

The commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces told a senior US diplomat, “You are leaving us to be slaughtered,” demanding to know whether the US is going to do anything to protect Syrian Kurds as Turkey continues its military operation targeting America’s Kurdish allies in Syria. “You have given up on us. You are leaving us to be slaughtered,” Gen. Mazloum Kobani Abdi told the Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, William Roebuck, in a meeting Thursday, according to an internal US government readout that has been obtained exclusively by CNN. “You are not willing to protect the people, but you do not want another force to come and protect us. You have sold us. This is immoral,” Mazloum added.

Since Trump’s snap decision to allow the Turkish military to proceed with its long-planned offensive on Kurdish positions, the move has been condemned near-universally, and Turkey began its offensive on Wednesday.

That offensive continued Saturday, with dozens of civilians reported dead.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com