Sen. Mitt Romney tore into President Donald Trump’s handling of the Turkish invasion of northern Syria, calling Trump’s abandoning of the Kurds a “bloodstain” on American history.

“What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a bloodstain in the annals of American history,” Romney said.

The Utah Republican spoke at length on the Senate floor Thursday about Trump’s decision to withdraw forces from northern Syria and effectively abandon Kurdish allies in the region. Romney said he welcomed news of a ceasefire, but went on to heavily deconstruct the announcement.

“The announcement today is being portrayed as a victory. It is far from a victory. Serious questions remain about how the decision was reached precipitously to withdraw from Syria and why that decision was reached,” he said.

He continued:

“The ceasefire does not change the fact that America has abandoned an ally adding insult to dishonor, the administration speaks cavalierly, even flippantly, even as our ally has suffered death and casualty. Their homes have been burned and their families have been torn apart. We know the truth about our occurred allies owe Kurd allies. They lost 11,000 combatants in our joint effort to defeat ISIS. …The Kurds lost thousands of lives. 86 brave Americans also lost their lives so tragically. It’s argued that the Kurds were fighting for themselves. Of course they were. That’s the nature of an alliance. We fight together, each pursuing our own vital interests. America leaves no soldiers behind. Often a great cost in blood and treasure, we recover our dead and our wounded and we free our men and women who are held captive. This is a matter of American honor and promise. So, too, is the principle that we stand by our allies, that we do not abandon our friends, the decision to abandon the Kurds violates one of our most sacred duties. It strikes at American honor.”

Romney went on to note the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has had no say or notice in the withdrawal.

“I serve on the Foreign Relations Committee and given the Syria decision taken by the administration, I might be forgiven for wondering why our committee even exists.”

Romney then went on to muse whether Trump gave advance notice to Turkey that the U.S. would be withdrawing forces.

“Why would we not warn our ally the Kurds of what we’re about to do? Why would we not give them time to also withdraw or perhaps to dig in to defend themselves? Clearly the Turks had a heads up because they were able to start bombing within mere hours,” he said.

“Are we so weak and so inept diplomatically that Turkey forced the hand of the United States of America? Turkey?” Romney asked, calling for public hearings.

“Lives are already lost and America honor has already been tarnished. We once abandoned a red line. Now we abandon an ally. Mr. President, we need answers. What has happened in Syria should not happen again,” he said.

