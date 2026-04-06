‘They’re Gonna Pay a Big Price’: Trump Wildly Claims US Guns Sent to Iran Were Kept by the Wrong People

President Donald Trump took questions from reporters on Monday outside the White House and added some additional details to previous comments he made claiming that the U.S. sent guns into Iran earlier in the year.

Over the weekend, Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported that Trump told him the U.S. tried to arm the protestors in Iran.

“President Trump told me the United States sent guns to the Iranian protesters. He tells me: ‘We sent them a lot of guns. We sent them through the Kurds,’ and the president says he thinks the Kurds kept them,” reported Yingst on Fox & Friends Weekend.

Trump added some more details to the report, “And the only reason they’re not out protesting — you know that — is because they were informed that if they protest, like the wrestler and his friends, if they protest, they will be shot immediately.”

“And that’s an edict that’s in writing. If they protest, if they go out in the streets, they would be immediately shot. They don’t have guns. You know, we sent some guns. But the group that we’re supposed to give — which I said would happen, I said it to my people, I called it exactly — we sent guns, a lot of guns,” Trump continued, concluding:

They were supposed to go to the people so they could fight back against these thugs. You know what happened? The people that they sent them to kept them because they said, “What a beautiful gun, I think I’ll keep it.” So I’m very upset with a certain group of people and they’re gonna pay a big price for that. But the Iranian people will fight back. As soon as they know they’re not going to be shot, and as soon as they can get weapons — if they had weapons, not many of them, if they had weapons — that would go the other way, and you know what would happen? Iran would give up in two seconds because they wouldn’t be able to take it. But in Iran, they have absolutely no weaponry, and they’ve been told point blank: if you come out, if you came out to the streets, you would be killed. As of this morning, and we have this on pretty good information, 45,000 protesters have been killed. Pretty bad.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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