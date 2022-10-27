Despite being banned from both Fox News and Newsmax, Lara Logan made her way back on television to continue claiming an epidemic of people drinking the blood of children.

Last week, Newsmax severed ties with Logan after an interview with network host Eric Bolling took a bizarre turn.

While discussing the rise of socialism around the globe, Logan professed that those in the highest levels of power, “dine on the blood of children.”

Following the interview, Newsmax denounced the claims and said they did not have any future plans to have Logan on the network in any capacity.

On Monday, Logan was a guest on the fringe network Frank Speech, created by pillow businessman Mike Lindell. She appeared for an interview on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson — which is hosted by Emerald Robinson, who was herself fired by Newsmax for spouting conspiracy theories about vaccines.

In a clip from the interview, circulating Twitter via Ron Filipkowski, Logan made a ludicrous claim: that children are being sex-trafficked in massive numbers by the Biden administration so that some unnamed group of people can drink their blood as an “anti-aging” remedy.

“The reason I believe that people reacted that way is it’s all about the children. The question they don’t want us asking is where are all the missing children?” Logan said.

“What happens to these children? How can hundreds of thousands of kids go missing in the United States every year and nobody knows where they are? They just vanish? I don’t think so. Every sex trafficking ring worldwide knows, bring the kids to the United States that this administration is participating in the trafficking of kids,” she continued.

“They’re paying companies, LLCs and non-profits and church groups. They’re paying them to take these kids and disappear them,” Logan said.

The video cuts to a portion of the interview where Logan explains why she believes these children are being disappeared.

“The report that you showed have talked about the blood of young children being the secret to anti-aging. And why does nobody ask where does blood come from?” she pressed.

“How do you get the blood of young children? And does it matter if the children are younger and younger and younger? So now you’re talk — are you talking about the blood of babies now? Is that what you’re talking about?” Logan asked.

Logan, who was once a revered journalist at CBS News, has steadily descended from reporting stardom over the years. Back in April, Fox News parted ways with her after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. She was also dropped by her talent agency UTA.

Listen above via The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson.

