Maine State Representative Valli Geiger (D) told local media on Wednesday that embattled Democratic Party U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner is supporting her to replace him on the November ballot.

Geiger, a Democrat who serves Rockland, is currently in her third term and was an early Platner supporter.

Maine’s Total Coverage, the local ABC affiliate WMTW, spoke to Geiger on the phone on Wednesday and she told the outlet that Platner had asked her if he could throw his support behind her, and she said yes.

“He said, ‘Valli you are a fighter, you have been with this movement since the beginning,’” Geiger told the outlet, which further reported:

She says Platner then asked if he could put her name forward and she said yes. Geiger says she is “heartbroken” by the allegations against Platner, but that he can’t run for the Senate. The Maine Democratic Party did schedule an emergency meeting for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Platner paused his scandal-plagued campaign against incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) earlier in the week after a Politico article detailed a harrowing allegation of sexual assault against him. Platner is widely expected to drop out of the race at any moment, with the Maine Democratic Party pulling its support along with many of Platner’s top boosters, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Earlier in the day, Platner’s campaign reportedly sent a questionnaire to volunteers, giving them 48 hours to respond, which might indicate he may still be unsure whether or when he’s dropping out.

“If the Democratic Party hopes to harness our movement, and avoid disillusioning the hundred of thousands of supporters who came into the fray because of our movement’s policies, it must consult the feedback and proposals of the people who built and sustained this,” read the survey, which was reported on by Semafor’s Dave Weigel. https://twitter.com/daveweigel/status/2074911914291794233

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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