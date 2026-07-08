JUST IN: Trump Drops More Bombs On Iran to Try and Secure the Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a new wave of attacks on Iranian forces in an effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement published Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Central Command said:

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.

At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 8, 2026

The attack came hours after Trump declared the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran — which included a fragile ceasefire — was over; and that declaration came as a result of Iran targeting ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Even prior to the resumption of hostilities, the ceasefire did not look to be a lasting one. Iran repeatedly insisted that Lebanon be included in the agreement, meaning Israel would have to stop attacking the country. Israel, however, insisted that Lebanon would not be included in a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. Additionally, Israeli offices expressed disappointment over the fact that their country was largely absent from the talks that led to the MOU.

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