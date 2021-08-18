Larry David ‘Screamed’ at Alan Dershowitz at a Convenience Store Over Trump: ‘You’re Disgusting!’

To properly read this article, make sure you hit the play button on the YouTube audio above.

How much money would you pay to see Larry David and Alan Dershowitz argue about the latter’s ties to Donald Trump?

Seeing it at almost any price would be a steal. But alas, there does not appear to be video of the incident – confirmed by Dershowitz – which took place on Martha’s Vineyard on the porch of the Chilmark General Store, according to a “spy” for the New York Post.

During the exchange, Dershowitz is reported to have said, “We can still talk, Larry.”

“No,” said David. “No. We really can’t. I saw you. I saw you with your arm around [Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!”

Dershowitz told David that Pompeo was a student of his at Harvard Law School. “I can’t greet my former students?”

“It’s disgusting,” replied David. “You’re whole enclave – it’s disgusting. You’re disgusting!”

According to the Post’s source, David then walked away, and Dershowitz took off his t-shirt, revealing another to t-shirt beneath it that read, “It’s The Constitution, Stupid!”

The source said the Harvard law professor drove away “in an old, dirty Volvo.”

Dershowitz confirmed the encounter to the Post. He said he had been friends with David until he entered the Trump orbit. The Trump impeachment lawyer claimed to help get one of David’s daughters into college and once represented him pro bono.

According to Dershowitz, he greeted David at the store, but the Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star walked away from him, prompting Dershowitz to insist that the two can still talk. Dershowitz said David had “screamed” and “yelled.”

“I was worried he was going to have a stroke,” said Dershowitz.

“Larry is a knee-jerk radical,” Dershowitz told the Post, “He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

Dershowitz added, “I’m a liberal Democrat and I voted for Biden just as enthusiastically as Larry did.”

