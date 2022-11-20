Lauren Boebert Confronted With Past Anti-LGTBQ Tweets After Post Mourning ‘Absolutely Awful’ Colorado Nightclub Massacre
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) sympathy for the Club Q nightclub shooting victims was rejected by those who found her insincere — given her past rhetoric toward the LGBTQ community.
The representative for Colorado’s third congressional district tweeted a statement on Sunday to offer her prayers to those who were impacted by the shooting that reportedly left five people dead and 18 others injured.
“The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful,” Boebert wrote. “This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”
Law enforcement is still working to determine a motive behind the attack, though suspected shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich has been taken into custody. Club Q has suggested the attack was a hate crime, however — since the establishment is known as a gay and lesbian nightclub that hosted drag shows in the past among their various theme nights.
Throughout her political career, Boebert has repeatedly directed negativity toward “groomers,” drag queens, and others affiliated with the LGBTQ community. Buzzfeed’s David Mack compiled several of Boebert’s most notable examples of this kind of rhetoric.
Boebert’s reaction to the nightclub shooting prompted other to dredge up her previous anti-LGBTQ statements — with many accusing the congresswoman of fomenting violence with her rhetoric, and even blaming her, personally, for the attack.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com