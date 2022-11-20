Lauren Boebert Confronted With Past Anti-LGTBQ Tweets After Post Mourning ‘Absolutely Awful’ Colorado Nightclub Massacre

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) sympathy for the Club Q nightclub shooting victims was rejected by those who found her insincere — given her past rhetoric toward the LGBTQ community.

The representative for Colorado’s third congressional district tweeted a statement on Sunday to offer her prayers to those who were impacted by the shooting that reportedly left five people dead and 18 others injured.

“The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful,” Boebert wrote. “This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 20, 2022

Law enforcement is still working to determine a motive behind the attack, though suspected shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich has been taken into custody. Club Q has suggested the attack was a hate crime, however — since the establishment is known as a gay and lesbian nightclub that hosted drag shows in the past among their various theme nights.

Throughout her political career, Boebert has repeatedly directed negativity toward “groomers,” drag queens, and others affiliated with the LGBTQ community. Buzzfeed’s David Mack compiled several of Boebert’s most notable examples of this kind of rhetoric.

Boebert’s reaction to the nightclub shooting prompted other to dredge up her previous anti-LGBTQ statements — with many accusing the congresswoman of fomenting violence with her rhetoric, and even blaming her, personally, for the attack.

area terrorism enabler now has thoughts and prayers https://t.co/rt5KPbzTwc pic.twitter.com/BdJvLiY6hO — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 20, 2022

You are to blame. LGBT+ people like me are less safe in this country because of the rhetoric and hate spewed by people like you. Keep your thoughts and prayers. — Curtis Crimmins (@CurtisCrimmins) November 20, 2022

So are you going to stop demonizing the LGBTQ community, or no? — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 20, 2022

You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) November 20, 2022

Heartbroken about the growing hate against trans people and anti-LGBTQ violence. This mass shooting in Colorado is horrific and devastating. And I am furious that members of Congress like Boebert have the fucking audacity to say anything when they spread this hate constantly. https://t.co/SGhSKaGa6B — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) November 20, 2022

Fuck you @laurenboebert and fuck your prayers. You have our community’s blood on your hands. https://t.co/15ZlFfFvsY pic.twitter.com/1kZit9eugz — Tom Temprano (@tomtemprano) November 20, 2022

“We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids.” Lauren Boebert said this the day before Pride Month started this year. https://t.co/YabWSlZKKt — charlotteclymer@mastodon.social (@cmclymer) November 20, 2022

.@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws. You don’t get to “thoughts and prayers” your way out of this. Look inward and change. https://t.co/mxt6wFMVEv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 20, 2022

