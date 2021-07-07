Legal Experts Tear Apart Trump’s Lawsuit: ‘Every Bit as Stupid as You’d Think It Is’

By Caleb HoweJul 7th, 2021, 2:48 pm
 

On Wednesday, ex-president Donald Trump held a press conference to describe his new class-action lawsuit against Google, Facebook, and Twitter over “illegal, shameful censorship of the American people.”

As the details of the suit spread on Twitter, so did the reactions. They were, you could say, less than flattering. The most essential point upon which criticisms rest are the same that anyone in politics has seen wielded in dozens of Twitter arguments: that censorship must come from the government. In other words, that it’s not a First Amendment issue if it’s not a government actor.

There are, of course, many other considerations in evaluating the suit’s merits.

Naturally, the punditry and #Resist crowds had the snarkiest and strongest reactions, but limiting the reaction pool to just experts yields nearly the same general tone: mockery and disdain.

We’ll start with the always-quotable George Conway and go from there.

The thread from Conway goes on, but he was not alone.

This is of particular interest.

A candidate for office in South Carolina had a short thread pertinent to the topic. Though not a legal expert, his business experience has some particular relevance.

And in conclusion, but without comment:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: