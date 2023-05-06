‘Let Her Do It!’ Biden Waves Off Aide Trying To End MSNBC Interview — Takes Four More Questions

President Joe Biden repeatedly waved off an aide who tried to wrap up his interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle — and took four additional questions following the interruption.

On Friday night’s 10th-hour edition of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, Ruhle questioned the president on a wide variety of topics, but according to an embargoed transcript of the interview, a press aide tried to end the interview and the president had to repeatedly wave them off.

The president answered four more questions after the interruption, and gave a one-word response describing the differences between himself and ex-President Donald Trump:

RUHLE: You are also sending 1,500 troops–

UNKNOWN: (OFF MIC)

RUHLE: All right. Can I ask you one more then, quickly? Just one more?

UNKNOWN: (OFF MIC)

RUHLE: Just one more quickly.

(CROSSTALK)

BIDEN: Let her do it. Let her do it (ph).

RUHLE: Yes?

BIDEN: Yeah.

RUHLE: You’re sending 1,500 troops to the border. People on the left criticize and say it’s inhumane. People on the right say you’re not putting American priorities first. And employers around this country are saying we need more workers; this is an economic issue.

BIDEN: Bingo.

RUHLE: Have you given up on Congress doing anything? And, if so, is there something you can do to address it?

BIDEN: Yes, there is. Number one, the first I ever introduced was to reform the — the system that we have for immigration, number one.

Number two, we’re in a situation now where those 1,500 put (ph) at the border, they’re not there to enforce the law, they’re there to free up the border agents that need to be on the border. And we’re having another thousand people coming in. There are asylum judges to make judgments, to move things along.

I’ve asked this Congress for help in terms of what they need at the border. They need more agents. They need more people to clear people. They need more action to — for example, we need these farm workers. They’re badly needed. There has to be a legal pathway to citizenship.

The idea DREAMers are still not being treated — you know, I — I love the way they talk about DREAMers. Can you imagine, you’re a 6-year-old kid and mom says, we’re crossing the Rio Grande, you say, no, mom, leave me here. I’m not — I’m going to be — I’ll be all right.

Come on.

So there’s so much that we can do and are going to do because, for example, I’ve worked out a very good relationship with AMLO, the president of Mexico. We’re in a situation now where we’re going to set up the ability for people to go into — countries they want to leave, to go into an American facility to determine whether they qualify as a refugee, whether they qualify for asylum, whether they qualify for temporary work order. Speeding things up.

And so, there’s a combination of making sure there’s a system by which it’s orderly and, number two, we — where employers have access to additional people, particularly farm workers.

RUHLE: I know —

(CROSSTALK)

RUHLE: — you believe in the American dream. And you talk about fighting for the soul of America. But we can level-set in terms of the soul of America? Right now hate crimes are on the rise, random acts of gun violence —

(CROSSTALK)

RUHLE: — women are under attack, Mr. President.

BIDEN: I’ll — I’ll do one.

The answer is yes, because that’s why we can’t let — we cannot let this election be one where the same man who was president four years ago becomes president again. Look, the last (ph) —

(CROSSTALK)

RUHLE: What’s the difference between the two of you?

BIDEN: Everything. Everything. Everything.

RUHLE: You’re also facing something personal. And while there’s no ties to you, your own son could be charged by your Department of Justice.

UNKNOWN: (OFF MIC)

RUHLE: How — how will that impact your presidency?

BIDEN: It will not because he has done nothing wrong. And I’m proud of him.

(CROSSTALK)

RUHLE: Just — since they were talking, sir, just — can I ask you that again? Because the — you gave your answer, but our audio was messed up. Can I just ask you that again? You don’t have to answer. If I may?

Sir, there is something personal that’s affecting you. Your son, while there’s no ties to you, could be charged by your Department of Justice. How will that impact your presidency?

BIDEN: First of all, my son has done nothing wrong. I trust him. I have faith in him. It impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him.