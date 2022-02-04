White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back when a reporter accused President Joe Biden of not having “spoken out forcefully against” cop killings.

Psaki briefed reporters aboard Air Force One Thursday en route to New York, where President Biden was to meet with Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul and speak about gun violence and crime.

During the briefing, things got heated between Psaki and Washington Times White House correspondent Jeff Mordock when Mordock claimed Biden has not been forceful enough in denouncing violence against police officers, and Psaki cited speeches and statements Biden has made:

MR. MORDOCK: Jen, we’ve had six law enforcement officers killed by criminals this year. The President has not spoken out forcefully against any of these attacks. Even some of his supporters say the lack of forceful condemnation is demoralizing to police. Why hasn’t he spoken out more forcefully against these attacks?

MS. PSAKI: More forcefully against attacks against police officers?

MR. MORDOCK: Yes.

MS. PSAKI: He went and gave an entire speech to the — to the police forces just a few months ago. He — we have put out statements, and he has condemned the violence and the attacks on these police officers. He’s reached out to family members. He is somebody —

MR. MORDOCK: But why not (inaudible) —

MS. PSAKI: Let me finish my answer, because I think that’s an inaccurate characterization. And you haven’t even given me names of who you’re talking about.

MR. MORDOCK: Well, Charles Wilson is —

MS. PSAKI: But the President’s —

MR. MORDOCK: (inaudible) of the National Association —

MS. PSAKI: — the President’s record —

MR. MORDOCK: of Black Law Enforcement Officers. He’s one of the people who said it’s demoralizing.

MS. PSAKI: The President’s record is very clear here. He has a long record of advocating for, supporting through funding, through speaking out, the role of local police, of national police and the important role they place — they play in addressing crime and keeping communities safe.

MR. MORDOCK: Why not go to one of the officer’s funerals, if you’re going to come to New York, and show support for the law enforcement?

MS. PSAKI: The President — we have been planning this trip in coordination with the mayor’s office. We’ve invited a number of officials to attend the trip. He also is, as you know, going to the police headquarters to make clear his strong support for them.