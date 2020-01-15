In an exclusive interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, indicted campaign conspirator Lev Parnas implicated President Donald Trump in his secret Ukraine conduct, telling her: “Trump knew exactly what was going on.”

Speaking with the liberal cable news host, Parnas, who has publicly turned against Trump and former fried Rudy Giuliani, directly accused the Trump of having “lied” about his lack of knowledge of the shadow foreign policy he and Giuliani were conducting. Parnas just provided Congress a massive tranche of stunning documents purporting to show that he and others were attempting to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and that they were physically and electronically stalking then-US Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was perceived to be resistant to their efforts to help the president.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” Parnas claimed. “He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president.”

