Lindsey Graham Asks Amy Coney Barrett About a Return to the ‘Good Old Days of Segregation’

Senator Lindsey Graham raised eyebrows during his questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett when he asked the Supreme Court nominee how much confidence she has in the landmark is “Brown versus Board of Education” as a super precedent.

Curiously, however, Senator Graham, who finds himself in a hotly contested reelection campaign in South Carolina, also asked “you aren’t aware of any effort to go back to the good old days of segregation by a legislative body, is that correct?”

Wait. What? Good old days of segregation? I mean, he could have been joking, despite the lack of any facial cue or body language suggesting sarcastic hyperbole. And no, Senator Graham is not a proponent of segregation, at least not judged by his body of work.

HOWEVER…Senator Graham got a lot of attention during a recent debate with his political foe James Harrison when he said that young Black people and immigrants could “go anywhere” in South Carolina, but added, “you just need to be conservative, not liberal.”

Graham knows as well as anyone that past comments, captured on videotape, can be used in many ways to make political points, fair or unfair. So his casual description that racial segregation represented the “good old days” perhaps is best indicative of his lack of discipline born from being really tired from this political season? Or maybe he really does believe segregation was the “good old days.”

And if Sen. Graham was, indeed, joking, such a quip ignores the very real anxieties of people who are witnessing President Donald Trump openly campaign on striking down anti-segregation rules in the name of protecting “the suburbs” from the likes of former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Cory Booker.

UPDATE: Senator Graham has since clarified his comments were made with “deep sarcasm.” What below:

Graham now claims his reference to the "good old days of segregation" was "with deep sarcasm" pic.twitter.com/nQ9DNev8Zz — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 14, 2020

