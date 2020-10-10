comScore

WATCH: Lindsey Graham Says Black People, Immigrants Can ‘Go Anywhere’ in SC, ‘You Just Need to Be Conservative, Not Liberal’

By Tommy ChristopherOct 10th, 2020, 9:45 am

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham got a lot of attention when he said that young Black people and immigrants can “go anywhere” in South Carolina, but added “you just need to be conservative, not liberal.”

Graham is facing intense social media reaction to a clip, taken from a South Carolina Senate forum that was hastily changed from a debate with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison when Graham refused to be tested for COVID-19, in which he made those remarks.

That video has gone viral, garnering more than 2.5 million views.

The clip is part of a lengthy response to a question from Carolyn Murray of NBC affiliate WCDB, who asked him about civil unrest. Graham appeared to be arguing that race is not a barrier to success in South Carolina, citing Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott as examples.

