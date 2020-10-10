WATCH: Lindsey Graham Says Black People, Immigrants Can ‘Go Anywhere’ in SC, ‘You Just Need to Be Conservative, Not Liberal’

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham got a lot of attention when he said that young Black people and immigrants can “go anywhere” in South Carolina, but added “you just need to be conservative, not liberal.”

Graham is facing intense social media reaction to a clip, taken from a South Carolina Senate forum that was hastily changed from a debate with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison when Graham refused to be tested for COVID-19, in which he made those remarks.

What in the fuck? Note that the question asked was, “How will you address civil unrest in South Carolina?” https://t.co/AY6LZuyiHZ — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 10, 2020

Lindsey is sounding fucking nuts like Mike Lee and orange Mussolini. This man needs to be tested. https://t.co/hD1UnftNU3 — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 10, 2020

Lindsey, 1954 wants its talking point back. https://t.co/snJ6xCpos9 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 10, 2020

Is that the fever talking, or the steroids? https://t.co/Y9t3fAMvV1 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 10, 2020

.@LindseyGrahamSC you can actually fuck ALLLLLLLLL the way off. Yeah, growing up in the South, people asked for my vote history before they call me a nigger. Dick. https://t.co/m8Y2gcx94w — Crowdericka App-eldritch 👻 (@Rodericka) October 10, 2020

I’m sorry what now https://t.co/3jXFmPrjcQ — 🎃 Imani Gandy Corn 🎃 (@AngryBlackLady) October 10, 2020

That video has gone viral, garnering more than 2.5 million views.

The clip is part of a lengthy response to a question from Carolyn Murray of NBC affiliate WCDB, who asked him about civil unrest. Graham appeared to be arguing that race is not a barrier to success in South Carolina, citing Nikki Haley and Senator Tim Scott as examples.

Watch the full clip above via WLTX.

