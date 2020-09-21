Senator Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Monday night Republicans have the votes to confirm whoever President Donald Trump nominates for the Supreme Court.

Graham told Sean Hannity the Democrats will “destroy anybody’s life to keep the seats open,” mentioning Brett Kavanaugh in particular.

He said that they have enough votes to confirm whoever the president nominates before the election, saying, “After Kavanaugh, everything changed with me. They’re not going to intimidate me, Mitch McConnell, anybody else.”

Graham has cited the treatment of Kavanaugh as one reason why he supports moving forward with the nomination even though he directly said four years ago, “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican senator in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say, ‘Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,’ and you can use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right.”

Graham blasted the Democrats for attacking the system and warned Hannity’s audience what they want to accomplish:

“They’re talking about changing the electoral college. If they keep the House, the Senate, and the White House, this country will change fundamentally. The electoral college will be obliterated. We will go to a popular vote. D.C. and Puerto Rico will become states. There will be 104 senators. It goes on and on and on. There will be additional members of the Supreme Court. They’ll all be liberal.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

