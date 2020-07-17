‘I Hear the Words of a Racist’: Morning Joe Crew Blasts Trump Rant About ‘Abolishing Suburbs’

Princeton professor and author Eddie Glaude condemned President Donald Trump’s racial “foghorn” delivered in a speech from the White House that warned Democrats are seeking to destroy the suburbs with fair housing laws.

In a speech on deregulation delivered from the Rose Garden, Trump attacked 2020 presidential rival Joe Biden’s housing desegregation plan as an attempt to “abolish our beautiful and successful suburbs.”

“Our entire economy and our very way of life are threatened by Biden’s plans to transform our nation and subjugate our communities through the blunt force instrument of federal regulation,” Trump warned, claiming his proposals will bring crime to the suburbs.

“What do you hear when you hear those words?” Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski asked.

“I hear the words of a racist, to be honest with you,” Glaude replied. “Listen to the language. They want to subjugate us. That’s an extension of old language of the fear of Black domination. They want to abolish our beautiful suburbs. They’re going to bring down your property values. Crime will increase. All of these are racial dogwhistles. This is a foghorn. So he’s appealing to white fears in this moment.”

Glaude pointed out Trump’s comments came the day before the death of civil rights leader C.T. Vivian., known for being punched in the mouth by Sheriff Jim Clark, a segregationist, while registering Black voters in Selma, Alabama in 1965.

“He’s always talking about Black and Brown people as kind of like infestations,” Glaude continued. “People who threaten to undermine the very fabric of America — that us and them kind of language.”

Co-host Willie Geist added that while it didn’t surprise him, “It’s hard to listen to a president of the United States standing outside the White House yesterday, in mid-July of 2020, and make the overt case to white people in the suburbs that if you elect Joe Biden, Black people from the cities are going to flood into your neighborhoods and ruin them.”

