Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann hit back at Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) for comparing his anti-Donald Trump rhetoric with the president’s conduct in office.

Olbermann returned to political commentary earlier this month by reviving his old show’s “Worst Person in the World” segment on his YouTube channel. In Olbermann’s first video, he pronounced Trump a “mass murderer” and a “terrorist” whose leadership has been more damaging to America “than Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda and ISIS and all the rest could ever have dreamed of combined.”

On Tuesday, Romney released a statement lamenting the coarse state of American politics, though he was heavily mocked for how he seemingly equated Olbermann’s words with Trump’s actions as president. Olbermann took notice of this, and he put out a self-effacing reaction that “apparently, I am the shadow president of the United States.”

After mockingly pouring through Romney’s statement, Olbermann bashed the senator’s “bothsideism” by putting him — as an independent commentator — on the same pedestal as a politician in office. He also slammed Romney for helping to advance Trump’s political agendas, said “you have enabled a terrorist to occupy the Oval Office,” and defended his characterization of the president.

You, Mitt, have stood by and watched and done nothing, except a tweet. The country is metaphorically ablaze and you are yelling at those of us trying to warn people and put out the fire by complaining that we have trampled the imaginary tulip garden of friendly American political discourse that still exists only in your own head. Silence or bothsideism in the face of evil is the same thing as conducting the evil yourself, Senator. Trump is there because you and the other ‘good Americans’ have let him stay there…If you have complaints about the state of political discourse in this country, Senator, take it up with the terrorist-in-chief, or with your mirror.

Watch above, via Keith Olbermann’s YouTube channel.

