With some voices on the right growing more critical of Dr. Anthony Faucu, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) made a point of publicly defending him on Twitter Tuesday night.

Fauci testified during a Senate hearing Tuesday morning and addressed a number of questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheney tweeted tonight, “Dr. Fauci is one of the finest public servants we have ever had. He is not a partisan. His only interest is saving lives. We need his expertise and his judgment to defeat this virus. All Americans should be thanking him. Every day.”

It’s unclear exactly what spurred on the congresswoman’s tweet. There have been a number of people swiping today at Fauci, culminating in Tucker Carlson’s rant against Fauci prior to her comment tonight.

