Tucker Carlson went on a wild tear Tuesday night going after Dr. Anthony Fauci, decrying how someone unelected by the people has as much power as he does.

Fauci testified during the day’s big Senate hearing, “The idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the reentry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far.”

He went on to say, “If this were a situation where we had a vaccine, that would really be the end of that issue in a positive way. But as I mentioned … even at the top speed we’re going, we don’t see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this term.”

Carlson opened by mockingly remarking that “letting Americans work and learn once again could be at catastrophe, he said,” before showing the clip of Fauci bringing up the serious concern of places reopening up too quickly.

“The children must stay home or countless people could die, that’s the message. It’s time to ask a very simple question: how does he know this exactly? Is Tony Fauci right about the science? Do we have any particular reason to think he is right?” Carlson said. “Right now there is an awful lot of evidence indicating that America should cautiously reopen.”

He showed Senator Rand Paul’s comments to Fauci, prefaced by “as much as I respect you, Dr. Fauci,” only to mockingly comment, “Every sentence to Dr. Fauci must be prefaced with ‘as much as I respect you.’ That’s required by federal law.”

Carlson went on to knock Fauci for making “a lot of wrong predictions,” pointing to comments he made in past weeks and months about use of masks and whether the coronavirus would be a serious threat to the country.

At one point, Carlson again mocked the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director over his testimony, saying, “They’re following Fauci’s orders, and of course he’s pleased by that. He didn’t expect to have this much power at the age of 79.”

He brought up what Fauci said in one interview about avoiding shaking hands and in another about Tinder hookups before saying “this is just buffoon-level stuff.”

he also said “we’re not doing this to mock the guy” and asked

“Anybody who talks as much as Anthony Fauci does is apt to say some stupid things. The point is — is this the guy into whom you want to vest all of your trust? Is this the guy you want to chart the future of the country? Maybe not. This is a very serious matter, the decisions we’re making right now. Tony Fauci has not been elected to anything. He’s had the same job for nearly 40 years. That means the majority of American voters never even indirectly picked him for the role he has now. This is not the result of any kind of democratic process at work at all. Yet, in the last four months, Dr. Fauci has become one of the most powerful people in the world. Some, particularly in our media and in our Democratic establishment, are clamoring to give Dr. Fauci even more power. Why? Some people think that he should be dictator for the duration of this crisis. That’s insanity! Dr. Fauci, like every other human being, is flawed. He says things that are wise, he says things that are profoundly silly. He is not, and no one should is, the one person who should be in charge when it comes to making long-term recommendations. This guy, Fauci, may be even more off-base than your average epidemiologist.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]