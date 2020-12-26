Loser Republican Rep. Riggleman Slams Rep.-Elect Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Queen of Batsh*t’

Outgoing Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) slammed incoming Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fellow Republican, as the “queen of batsh*t” in a Saturday interview on CNN.

“So you are not coming back to congress next year, you lost your primary earlier this year,” CNN’s Dana Bash noted in an interview with Riggleman. She asked him about stopping “disinformation” from his Republican colleagues.

“I have been stunned by some of them, Dana,” Riggleman responded. “I mean, I have been absolutely stunned. I think I have been trying to fight.”

Referencing Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R), a retired lieutenant colonel in the Air Force, he added, “We outrank people calling us traitors, like Marjorie Taylor Green. We outrank the queen of batsh*t. I’m sick of it. And I think that’s what you see going on out there. We have people who are just angry, tired of what’s happening. And we try to use facts. But again, all we have is this massive amount of disinformation, and people who are making it personal.”

“And if you do — military veterans like ourselves, we’re going to get angry. We’ve just about had enough, and I think we need to put facts out there, stop this ridiculous name calling,” Riggleman said. “If the GOP is going to survive, we’d better be the party of ideas, and not the party of the Kraken.”

Watch above via CNN.

