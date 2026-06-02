‘Today’s Democrats Don’t Mind Nazi Tattoos’: Fox Biz Host Shreds Modern Liberals for Being Race-Obsessed ‘Crazy People’

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow went on a scorched-earth rant against modern liberals on Tuesday, with the veteran pundit saying the Democratic Party has been “hijacked” by race-obsessed “crazy people” who love illegal immigrants, violent criminals, and “biological men in women’s sports.”

Kudlow also took a not-so-veiled shot at Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner (D).

“Today’s Democrats don’t mind Nazi tattoos,” Kudlow said on his namesake program.

Platner infamously had a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol on his chest, which he has since covered up; he has denied it was a Nazi tattoo and argued it was merely a skull and crossbones tattoo he got while in the military.

Kudlow then returned to diagnosing his issues with the Dems:

They want the Southern border to be open. Everything is always about racism or DEI, cashless bail, biological men in women’s sports, arrest violent felons and then put them back out on streets, radical abortion on-demand and virtually no place for God and religion. For some reason, these left-wing Democratic Jacobins have completely lost touch with working-class folks — working-class folks of all colors, of all shapes, all sizes. Which is why Donald Trump has whooped them two out of the last three elections — Maybe three out of the last three elections.

He got onto the topic while discussing the Los Angeles mayoral race, with Kudlow saying incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) is a prime example of the kind of Democrat he loathes. Kudlow complimented her main challenger Spencer Pratt (R), saying he was a “clever” guy with “a lot of common sense.”

His rant came right before he welcomed on his pal, longtime conservative commentator Victor Davis Hanson. Kudlow’s show flashed the headline from a recent Hanson article that bashed the modern Dems, with Hanson writing:

The new Jacobins destroyed the Southern border and welcomed in 10-12 million illegal aliens, seen as a future proletariat constituency. Today’s Jacobins would now ridicule Bill Clinton’s 1990s calls for secure borders and an end to illegal immigration as “fascist” and “racist.”

Watch above.

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