‘F*cking Idiot’: House Republican Deletes Post Declaring ‘Homosexuality Has No Place in America’ After Being Roundly Condemned

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles (R-TN) received a swift, bipartisan backlash on Tuesday after declaring, “Homosexuality has no place in America.”

Ogles made the shock declaration in a post on X, marking the beginning of Pride Month. He added, “Happy Nuclear Family Month.”

Ogles has long drawn backlash for his bombastic and bigoted rhetoric. In March, Ogles posted a similar sentiment about American Muslims, writing, “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.”

“Homosexuality exists. In America. In fact Andy, you have family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and constituents who are gay and lesbian,” replied Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) to Ogles.

“It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American. What an absolutely idiotic statement to make,” added Lawler, who also called Ogles a “f*cking idiot” when asked about the post by TMZ.

Homosexuality exists. In America. In fact Andy, you have family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and constituents who are gay and lesbian. It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American. What an absolutely idiotic statement to make. https://t.co/FFpv4eru8b — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) June 2, 2026

😳 Rep. Mike Lawler is slamming Rep. Andy Ogles, telling @jacob_wass that he's a "f***ing idiot" for his "homosexuality has no place in America" comment. pic.twitter.com/1S4ASaemUs — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2026

“You gonna say this to Scott Bessent’s face? Or you gonna slide back into the sewer pits where you live?” replied Meghan McCain.

You gonna say this to Scott Bessent’s face? Or you gonna slide back into the sewer pits where you live? https://t.co/OrMdN3StG4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 2, 2026

Ogles deleted the tweet late Tuesday afternoon, several hours after posting it.

Below are some additional reactions:

Jeffries responds to this and says Andy Ogles isn’t fit to serve in Congress https://t.co/NLXoBdTgm1 — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) June 2, 2026

The weird thing about performative posts like this is how utterly and overwhelmingly gay Republican DC actually is. It’s FILLED with talented, smart gay men who get shit done. One of them is our Treasury Secretary. This is so fake and dumb. https://t.co/xzgZBMTKQi — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) June 2, 2026

Bigots like Andy Ogles have no place in America. Anyway…Happy Pride, everyone! https://t.co/T0Za658pBg — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) June 2, 2026

As a gay man, I have advocated for years in support of the nuclear family. I believe there is a push on the left to erode the nuclear family, and we see that birth rates are at an all-time low. However, saying “homosexuality has no place in America” is why this guy will not… https://t.co/7izAvcj6P8 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) June 2, 2026

As much as I support the Nuclear family and how fundamental it is for life. I never thought I’d hear a person I consider a friend say there is no place for me in this country simply because of who I chose to love. I never once pushed my lifestyle onto anyone and have always… — George Santos (@Georgesantos) June 2, 2026

After taking flak from other Republicans on Capitol Hill, Rep. Andy Ogles R-TN has deleted this tweet pic.twitter.com/cRwio2rMtH — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 2, 2026

Ted Cruz pushes back on Rep. Andy Ogles, saying "homosexuality has no place in America." 🎥: @jacob_wass pic.twitter.com/QKfFcYMFZd — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2026

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