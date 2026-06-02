‘F*cking Idiot’: House Republican Deletes Post Declaring ‘Homosexuality Has No Place in America’ After Being Roundly Condemned
Republican Congressman Andy Ogles (R-TN) received a swift, bipartisan backlash on Tuesday after declaring, “Homosexuality has no place in America.”
Ogles made the shock declaration in a post on X, marking the beginning of Pride Month. He added, “Happy Nuclear Family Month.”
Ogles has long drawn backlash for his bombastic and bigoted rhetoric. In March, Ogles posted a similar sentiment about American Muslims, writing, “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.”
“Homosexuality exists. In America. In fact Andy, you have family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and constituents who are gay and lesbian,” replied Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) to Ogles.
“It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American. What an absolutely idiotic statement to make,” added Lawler, who also called Ogles a “f*cking idiot” when asked about the post by TMZ.
“You gonna say this to Scott Bessent’s face? Or you gonna slide back into the sewer pits where you live?” replied Meghan McCain.
Ogles deleted the tweet late Tuesday afternoon, several hours after posting it.
Below are some additional reactions:
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