‘Lou Saban?!’: Trump Roasted for Fumbling the Name of Legendary Alabama FB Coach on Eve of State’s Primary

Last November, President Donald Trump was met with thunderous cheers when he entered Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL to watch Alabama take on rival LSU. The football-mad crowd gave the president a raucous ovation upon his arrival. But Trump might get a different reception if he were to ever go back, after botching the name of the school’s legendary head coach.

According to Alabama.com, the president twice fumbled the name of the Crimson Tide’s five-time championship winning head coach during a conference call Monday. Trump was on the call in support of the senate candidacy of Tommy Tuberville — himself a noted football figure in the state, having coached at Auburn for a decade. The president was extolling Tuberville’s gridiron virtues when he erroneously referred to Alabama’s storied coach as “Lou Saban.”

“Really successful coach,” Trump said, speaking about Tuberville. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that. As he said … because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban. … And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.”

Alabama’s coach, as even the most casual of football fans know, is actually named Nick Saban. He took over at the school at 2007, and has since racked up five national titles and six SEC crowns.

Lou Saban, for the record, was himself a football coach — albeit one of far less renown than Nick. Lou coached at colleges including Maryland and Miami, and in the NFL for Buffalo and Denver, in a career that spanned more than five decades. But his last major coaching job came more than three decades ago, and he died in 2009.

The most logical candidate to seize upon the faux pas was CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins — a graduate of the University of Alabama. Collins called the slight of Nick Saban “bulletin board material.”

Lou Saban?! “Really successful coach,” Trump said, speaking of Tuberville. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that. As he said…because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban…And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.” https://t.co/6ysLHkHNbF — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 14, 2020

This is going to be bulletin board material. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 14, 2020

Other football fans proceeded to roast the president for his gaffe.

Literally in tears laughing at ‘Lou Saban’ — Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) July 14, 2020

Trump talking about Tuberville and mixing up Nick Saban and Lou Saban in the middle of a pandemic is… Surreal? Yeah… let’s go with surreal. https://t.co/xoVviwCZ1I — Trey Mongrue (@TreyMongrue) July 14, 2020

Well, Lou Saban coached in Buffalo, where Frederick Douglass is doing such great work these days. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 14, 2020

So which Alabama beat reporter gets to ask Nick Saban about POTUS confusing him with Lou Saban? Feels like a @ByCasagrande assignment — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 14, 2020

Sorry. Had to be done. I’ve hear always heard that Lou Saban was the favorite Bama coach of both Sammy Sooser and Mike McGwire. #RollBillsRoll pic.twitter.com/SKxEQw5UmK — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) July 14, 2020

is trump gonna lose alabama because he can’t get Nick Saban’s name right — Phil Owen (@philrowen) July 14, 2020

Trump calling Nick Saban “Lou” should be enough to flip Alabama https://t.co/rpY3nPFQrY — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 14, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]