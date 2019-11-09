President Donald Trump was greeted by a round of cheers while attending the University of Alabama’s football home game against Louisiana State University today.

Videos of the event appear to show loud cheers greeting Trump, though some reporters noted there were a few boos mixed in. CNN anchor Ana Cabrera also noted there were cheers of “USA USA” while Trump was being introduced.

Cheers drown out the lingering boos. pic.twitter.com/TLUCD40Qik — Matt Houston (@MattCHouston) November 9, 2019

Trump got a loud ovation at Alabama – LSU game in Tuscaloosa per pooler @Noahbierman pic.twitter.com/34FQYsRmhv — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) November 9, 2019

This is Trump’s third sporting event in 3 weeks. At the World Series in DC, he got loud boos & chants of “Lock him up.” At a UFC fight in NYC, he got chants of his name, boos and middle fingers. And at today’s Alabama football game, he got cheers, “USA” chants—and some boos. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) November 9, 2019

The @realDonaldTrump reception as they just introduced him at Alabama was overwhelmingly positive. pic.twitter.com/DKLJMNJMoo — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 9, 2019



Student groups at the University of Alabama were warned they could have been removed and lose their game tickets if they displayed “disruptive behavior” – which many commentators interpreted to mean booing Trump.

A follow-up email from the university insisted the directive meant “by disruptive behavior, we are asking students to be respectful to all students and staff and avoid altercations” and wasn’t talking about First Amendment rights.

The positive response for the president at the college football game follows his attendance at Game 5 of the World Series in DC, where he was heavily booed, and his attendance at a UFC fight in New York, where he received a more mixed but still generally negative reception.

